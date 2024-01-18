Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment Gunnery Tables [Image 8 of 8]

    3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment Gunnery Tables

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Seth Webb, a tank mechanic assigned to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, fills out forms on a laptop during gunnery table V at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024. Webb originally wanted to be a tanker; however, he now operates an M88 recovery vehicle as a tank mechanic. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

