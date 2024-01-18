3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment Gunnery Tables

U.S. Army Pfc. Seth Webb, a tank mechanic assigned to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, fills out forms on a laptop during gunnery table V at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024. Webb originally wanted to be a tanker; however, he now operates an M88 recovery vehicle as a tank mechanic. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
|01.18.2024
|01.24.2024 17:34
|8208951
|240118-A-GJ082-3003
|3776x6720
|1.52 MB
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|4
|0
