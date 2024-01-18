3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment Gunnery Tables

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Small, a tank operator assigned to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, looks down the sights of a 50. Cal machine gun on a M1A2 Abrams tank during gunnery table V at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024. Small said that in the Army people see green and regardless of the color of your skin you're a Soldier first. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
|01.18.2024
|01.24.2024 17:36
|8208950
|240118-A-GJ082-8465
|6720x3776
|1.69 MB
|GA, US
|4
|0
