    3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment Gunnery Tables [Image 7 of 8]

    3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment Gunnery Tables

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Small, a tank operator assigned to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, looks down the sights of a 50. Cal machine gun on a M1A2 Abrams tank during gunnery table V at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024. Small said that in the Army people see green and regardless of the color of your skin you're a Soldier first. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

