3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment Gunnery Tables

U.S. Army Spc. Liliana Duarte, a tank operator assigned to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, prepares to operate a joint light tactical vehicle during gunnery table V on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024. Spc. Duarte joined the Army to continue a family legacy of serving in the armed services. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
Fort Stewart, 3rd Infantry Division, 3ID, women's history
