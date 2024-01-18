Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Ralph Lindeman Classic Indoor Track & Field Meet [Image 8 of 14]

    USAFA Ralph Lindeman Classic Indoor Track &amp; Field Meet

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force’s women mile runners compete at the Ralph Lindeman Classic indoor track and field event held at the Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, January 19th and Saturday, January 20th, 2024. The Falcons collected six first-place finishes and one Air Force Top 10 mark. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 16:58
    Photo ID: 8208911
    VIRIN: 240120-F-YD678-1085
    Resolution: 3179x2116
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USAFA Ralph Lindeman Classic Indoor Track & Field Meet [Image 14 of 14], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    USAFA
    Track & Field
    Lindeman

