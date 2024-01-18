U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force’s Katie Schlather prepares for her pole vault jump at the Ralph Lindeman Classic indoor track and field event held at the Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, January 19th and Saturday, January 20th, 2024. The Falcons collected six first-place finishes and one Air Force Top 10 mark. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

