U.S. Air National Guard, ANG, senior leaders networking before a scheduled briefing at Berry Field Air National Guard Base in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan 23, 2024. ANG, senior leaders attended the Atlantic Region Strategic Planning System to tackle problems facing their states. (Photo was edited with exposure and vibrance.) (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Xaviera Stevens.)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 17:01
|Photo ID:
|8208876
|VIRIN:
|240123-Z-CG070-1006
|Resolution:
|3518x1979
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SPS Networking [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Atlantic Region Strategic Planning System Event
Air National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT