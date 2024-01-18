Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPS Networking [Image 1 of 2]

    SPS Networking

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard, ANG, senior leaders networking before a scheduled briefing at Berry Field Air National Guard Base in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan 23, 2024. ANG, senior leaders attended the Atlantic Region Strategic Planning System to tackle problems facing their states. (Photo was edited with exposure and vibrance.) (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Xaviera Stevens.)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 17:01
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    SPS Networking
    SPS Group Photo

    Atlantic Region Strategic Planning System Event

    Air National Guard

    networking
    ang
    tnang
    118th wing

