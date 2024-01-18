Airmen assigned to the 509th Maintenance Group perform maintenance on a B-2 Spirit during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 23, 2024. Red Flag provides unique training opportunities with an emphasis on Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end war-fighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryson Britt)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 14:26
|Photo ID:
|8208614
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-JY895-1244
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 509th Maintenance Group provides maintenance during Red Flag 24-1 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Bryson Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
