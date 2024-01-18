Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    509th Maintenance Group provides maintenance during Red Flag 24-1 [Image 2 of 2]

    509th Maintenance Group provides maintenance during Red Flag 24-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryson Britt 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 509th Maintenance Group perform maintenance on a B-2 Spirit during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 23, 2024. Red Flag provides unique training opportunities with an emphasis on Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end war-fighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryson Britt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 14:26
    Photo ID: 8208614
    VIRIN: 240123-F-JY895-1244
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 509th Maintenance Group provides maintenance during Red Flag 24-1 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Bryson Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    509th Maintenance Group provides maintenance during Red Flag 24-1
    509th Maintenance Group provides maintenance during Red Flag 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    B-2 Spirit
    RFNAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT