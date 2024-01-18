Airmen assigned to the 509th Maintenance Group perform maintenance on a B-2 Spirit during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 23, 2024. Red Flag provides unique training opportunities with an emphasis on Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end war-fighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryson Britt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 14:26 Photo ID: 8208614 VIRIN: 240123-F-JY895-1244 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 1.89 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 509th Maintenance Group provides maintenance during Red Flag 24-1 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Bryson Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.