Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Tavarius Finley

    I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Tavarius Finley

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Tavarius Finley is a helicopter/tiltrotor aircraft maintenance specialist with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Finley was recently named the 908th Airlift Wing’s Civilian Category II of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8208568
    VIRIN: 240124-F-MG843-1001
    Resolution: 792x612
    Size: 306.04 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Tavarius Finley, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Tavarius Finley

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Spotlight
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    I am The 908th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT