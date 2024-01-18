Richard Ribardo, 100th Force Support Squadron civilian personnel, talks with attendees after briefing at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 18, 2024. 501st Combat Support Wing civilian employees gathered in the RAF Alconbury Education Center for a three-day Civilian Professional Development event Jan. 16-18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima)
New civilian professional development course opens doors for success
