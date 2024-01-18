Mollie Bednarowski, 501st Combat Support Wing civil engineer, participates during a brief at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 18, 2024. 501st Combat Support Wing civilian employees gathered in the RAF Alconbury Education Center for a three-day Civilian Professional Development event Jan. 16-18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima)
This work, New civilian professional development course opens doors for success [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New civilian professional development course opens doors for success
