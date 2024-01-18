NPS POTION Software Helps UAV Break Records During Arctic Test Flight

230910-N-ZZ999-1310 DEADHORSE, Alaska (Sept. 10, 2023) A team of researchers from Platform Aerospace, the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) recently used a Platform “Vanilla” unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to conduct testing of flight-path planning software developed at NPS. The flight tests above the Arctic Circle employed NPS’ “POTION” software, which is intended to optimize the operational efficiency and endurance of manned and unmanned aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo)

