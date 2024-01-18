Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS POTION Software Helps UAV Break Records During Arctic Test Flight

    NPS POTION Software Helps UAV Break Records During Arctic Test Flight

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Naval Postgraduate School

    230910-N-ZZ999-1310 DEADHORSE, Alaska (Sept. 10, 2023) A team of researchers from Platform Aerospace, the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) recently used a Platform "Vanilla" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to conduct testing of flight-path planning software developed at NPS. The flight tests above the Arctic Circle employed NPS' "POTION" software, which is intended to optimize the operational efficiency and endurance of manned and unmanned aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 12:37
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US
    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Research
    UAV
    Navy
    POTION

