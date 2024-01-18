NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY 01.23.2024 Courtesy Photo AFN Sigonella

240123-N-D0409-1187 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 23, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti greets Sailors during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea traveled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO's strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (Courtesy photo by John McConnell)