    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.23.2024

    240123-N-D0409-1130 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 23, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea pose for a photo next to a P-8A aircraft at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. Franchetti and Honea traveled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO’s strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (Courtesy photo by John McConnell)

