240123-N-D0409-1061 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 23, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea deliver remarks at the inaugural P-8A Joint Exploration and Discussion Initiative (JEDI) Symposium at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. The JEDI symposium facilitates constructive discussions between partner nations using P-8As, to increase tactical awareness, share lessons learned, discuss initiatives and foster interoperability between allied nations. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (Courtesy photo by John McConnell)