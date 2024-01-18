Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHIBRON 4 Visits the 24th MEU During RUT

    FORT BARFOOT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    From left, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William Kerrigan, commander, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU); Navy Capt. Nakia Cooper, commodore, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 4; Col. Todd Mahar, commander, 24th MEU; Master Chief Petty Officer Paul Dammon, command master chief, PHIBRON 4; Capt. Chris Purcell, commander, USS Wasp (LHD 1); Sgt. Maj. Jared Game, sergeant major, 24th MEU; and Sgt. Maj. Daniel Laslett, sergeant major, BLT 1/8, pose for a photo during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2024. RUT provides the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8208257
    VIRIN: 240123-M-FT281-1090
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.91 MB
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    USMC
    24th MEU
    PHIBRON 4
    RUT
    DV

