PHIBRON 4 Visits the 24th MEU During RUT

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William Kerrigan, commander, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU); Navy Capt. Nakia Cooper, commodore, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 4; Col. Todd Mahar, commander, 24th MEU; Master Chief Petty Officer Paul Dammon, command master chief, PHIBRON 4; Capt. Chris Purcell, commander, USS Wasp (LHD 1); Sgt. Maj. Jared Game, sergeant major, 24th MEU; and Sgt. Maj. Daniel Laslett, sergeant major, BLT 1/8, pose for a photo during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2024. RUT provides the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

