Champ of the Week

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, and Master Sgt. Jeffrey Benson, 6th ARW Commanders Action Group noncommissioned officer in charge, recognize Airman 1st Class Umutcan Oldac, 6th ARW commander’s executive administrator, during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2024. Upon returning from deployment, Oldec took over and manages the Security Manager program, TMT and the cybersecurity program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US