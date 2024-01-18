Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champ of the Week [Image 1 of 3]

    Champ of the Week

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, and Master Sgt. Jeffrey Benson, 6th ARW Commanders Action Group noncommissioned officer in charge, recognize Airman 1st Class Umutcan Oldac, 6th ARW commander’s executive administrator, during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2024. Upon returning from deployment, Oldec took over and manages the Security Manager program, TMT and the cybersecurity program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    This work, Champ of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

