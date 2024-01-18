Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Through It All [Image 3 of 3]

    Through It All

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A photo of then U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremy Jakel, 6th Marine Regiment communications wireman, returns from a 13-month deployment as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and reunites with his son Zachary Jakel at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 31, 2008. Throughout Gunnery Sgt. Jakel’s 18-year military career, his family learned to navigate constant change and influenced his son’s decision to join the U.S. Air Force. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2008
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024
    Photo ID: 8208224
    VIRIN: 240124-F-F3254-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 274.4 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

