Through It All

A photo of then U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremy Jakel, 6th Marine Regiment communications wireman, returns from a 13-month deployment as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and reunites with his son Zachary Jakel at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 31, 2008. Throughout Gunnery Sgt. Jakel’s 18-year military career, his family learned to navigate constant change and influenced his son’s decision to join the U.S. Air Force. (Courtesy photo)
|01.31.2008
|01.24.2024 08:03
|8208224
|240124-F-F3254-1001
|1600x1200
|274.4 KB
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|1
|0
