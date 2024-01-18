Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Through It All [Image 1 of 3]

    Through It All

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A family photo sits on the desk of U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel, 31st Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, as he edits captions at Aviano Air Base, Jan. 22, 2024. Jakel joined the military at 18 years old and aspires to commission as a Public Affairs Officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 08:03
    Photo ID: 8208222
    VIRIN: 240122-F-PB738-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 908.38 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Through It All [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    commentary
    family

