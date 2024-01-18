240107-N-EJ843-1042 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2024) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Shane Harris, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), handle lines during a replenishment-at-sea, Jan. 7, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 03:59
|Photo ID:
|8208111
|VIRIN:
|240107-N-EJ843-1042
|Resolution:
|4082x5282
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
