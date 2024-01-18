Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea.

240107-N-EJ843-1094 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2024) - Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Pablo Giraldo, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), test fuel during a replenishment-at-sea, Jan. 7, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

