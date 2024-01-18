Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea. [Image 2 of 3]

    Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.07.2024

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    240107-N-EJ843-1094 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2024) - Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Pablo Giraldo, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), test fuel during a replenishment-at-sea, Jan. 7, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

