240107-N-EJ843-1040 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2024) – Hospital Corpsmen 2nd Class Jacob Wenk, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), participates in a replenishment-at-sea, Jan. 7, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 03:59 Photo ID: 8208105 VIRIN: 240107-N-EJ843-1040 Resolution: 3076x3981 Size: 1.13 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.