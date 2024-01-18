De-icing procedures at RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kenneth McMaster, 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, installs a wheel cover prior to de-icing at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 18, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing’s de-icing capability enables the year-round launch of Liberty Wing aircraft, ensuring the ability to uphold mission readiness of defending U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

