    De-icing procedures at RAF Lakenheath [Image 8 of 8]

    De-icing procedures at RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kenneth McMaster, 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, installs a wheel cover prior to de-icing at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 18, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing’s de-icing capability enables the year-round launch of Liberty Wing aircraft, ensuring the ability to uphold mission readiness of defending U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 03:47
    Photo ID: 8208104
    VIRIN: 240118-F-AX516-1431
    Resolution: 4398x2572
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, De-icing procedures at RAF Lakenheath [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    F-15
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    48th FW
    De-ice
    FGS

