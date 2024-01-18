Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea. [Image 3 of 3]

    Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Whitney Damato 

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    240106-N-EJ843-1054 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 6, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) spray water on the deck during a freshwater wash down, Jan. 6, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 03:37
    Photo ID: 8208087
    VIRIN: 240106-N-EJ843-1054
    Resolution: 4049x5240
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea. [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Whitney Damato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea
    Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNDERWAY
    FRESH WATER WASH DOWN
    DDG 119
    USS DELBERT D. BLACK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT