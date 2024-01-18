Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea.

240106-N-EJ843-1054 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 6, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) spray water on the deck during a freshwater wash down, Jan. 6, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

