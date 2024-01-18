Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240109-N-FF029-1267 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 9, 2024) Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Harry Aponte flies in an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, during exercise Diamond Defender (DD) 24 in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 9. DD 24 is a week-long bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Bahrain military forces and is designed to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 03:33
    Photo ID: 8208086
    VIRIN: 240109-N-FF029-1276
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 945.08 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024
    HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024
    HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    HM 15
    NAVCENT
    DD 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT