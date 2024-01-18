HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024

240109-N-FF029-1267 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 9, 2024) Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Harry Aponte flies in an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, during exercise Diamond Defender (DD) 24 in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 9. DD 24 is a week-long bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Bahrain military forces and is designed to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)

