HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024

240109-N-FF029-1045 BAHRAIN (Jan. 9, 2024) Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Justin Ly, left, and Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Trendon Cook prepare to takeoff in an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, during exercise Diamond Defender (DD) 24 in Bahrain, Jan. 9. DD 24 is a week-long bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Bahrain military forces and is designed to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)

