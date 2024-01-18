Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024

    BAHRAIN

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240109-N-FF029-1045 BAHRAIN (Jan. 9, 2024) Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Justin Ly, left, and Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Trendon Cook prepare to takeoff in an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, during exercise Diamond Defender (DD) 24 in Bahrain, Jan. 9. DD 24 is a week-long bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Bahrain military forces and is designed to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 03:33
    Photo ID: 8208084
    VIRIN: 240109-N-FF029-1045
    Resolution: 4424x2947
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024
    HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024
    HM-15 Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    HM 15
    NAVCENT
    DD 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT