    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.24.0533

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Whitney Damato 

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    240105-N-EJ843-1003 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 5, 2024) – Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Sendia Similien, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), participates in an engineering evolution, Jan. 5, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    Date Taken: 01.24.0533
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 03:37
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA
