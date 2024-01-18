Senior enlisted leader's road to success

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Daniel Candelario, 840th Transportation Battalion senior enlisted leader, speaks to an 840th Trans. Bn. Soldier following training Dec. 21, 2023, at an undisclosed port in the U.S. Central Command AOR.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 02:35
|Photo ID:
|8208063
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-SN452-1003
|Resolution:
|4650x3155
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
