U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Schmuke, left, 18th Medical Group Healthcare Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, begins triage to a simulated patient during a mass casualty exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 18th, 2024. Roughly 350 18th MDG personnel participated in the exercise, providing personnel an immersive training experience with multiple agencies in the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
01.18.2024
|01.24.2024 02:31
|8208022
|240118-F-TF632-1084
|6572x4381
|1.93 MB
|Location:
KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|3
|0
This work, 18th MDG responds to simulated mass casualty [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
