18th MDG responds to simulated mass casualty

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group transport simulated patients into the 18th MDG clinic for triage and patient care during a mass casualty exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 18, 2024. The 18th MDG conducts large scale exercises quarterly, ensuring their personnel are always ready to provide life-saving medical treatment to 18th Wing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

