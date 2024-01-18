U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group transport simulated patients into the 18th MDG clinic for triage and patient care during a mass casualty exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 18, 2024. The 18th MDG conducts large scale exercises quarterly, ensuring their personnel are always ready to provide life-saving medical treatment to 18th Wing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8208021
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-TF632-1083
|Resolution:
|7625x5083
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th MDG responds to simulated mass casualty [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT