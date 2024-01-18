U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group load a simulated victim into an ambulance during a mass casualty exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 18, 2024. The exercise simulated a conventional missile attack, allowing medical personnel to have hands-on, realistic training in order to ensure their skills are up to clinical standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 02:31 Photo ID: 8208020 VIRIN: 240118-F-TF632-1073 Resolution: 7107x4738 Size: 2.73 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MDG responds to simulated mass casualty [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.