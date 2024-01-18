Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th MDG responds to simulated mass casualty

    18th MDG responds to simulated mass casualty

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group load a simulated victim into an ambulance during a mass casualty exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 18, 2024. The exercise simulated a conventional missile attack, allowing medical personnel to have hands-on, realistic training in order to ensure their skills are up to clinical standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8208020
    VIRIN: 240118-F-TF632-1073
    Resolution: 7107x4738
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 18th MDG responds to simulated mass casualty [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    18th MDG
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM

