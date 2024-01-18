USS America Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (January 23, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Edward Stewart, from Suffolk, Virginia, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs an MH-60S helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, to land on the flight deck while sailing in the Philippine Sea, January 23. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

