Sgt. 1st Class Shane McElderry with the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy, Wis., operates an Army D-7 dozer to move snow Jan. 19, 2024, in the facility's equipment yard at the installation. In mid-January 2024, Fort McCoy received more than 18 inches of snow from multiple snow events. Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance personnel decided to take a serious approach to snow removal by utilizing the dozer. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 00:37
|Photo ID:
|8207990
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-OK556-3950
|Resolution:
|5779x3853
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance clears snow in a big way [Image 52 of 52], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
