    Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance clears snow in a big way [Image 42 of 52]

    Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance clears snow in a big way

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. 1st Class Shane McElderry with the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy, Wis., operates an Army D-7 dozer to move snow Jan. 19, 2024, in the facility's equipment yard at the installation. In mid-January 2024, Fort McCoy received more than 18 inches of snow from multiple snow events. Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance personnel decided to take a serious approach to snow removal by utilizing the dozer. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 00:37
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    RTS-Maintenance
    snow removal operations
    D-7 Dozer Army

