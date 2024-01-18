Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Training: Preparing Sailors to Save Lives [Image 2 of 3]

    Medical Training: Preparing Sailors to Save Lives

    NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) simulate a personnel casualty during a general quarters drill while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 23, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    This work, Medical Training: Preparing Sailors to Save Lives [Image 3 of 3], by SA Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

