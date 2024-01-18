Medical Training: Preparing Sailors to Save Lives

Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) simulate a personnel casualty during a general quarters drill while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 23, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Geoffrey L. Ottinger)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 22:34
|Photo ID:
|8207856
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-CU716-1102
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN
