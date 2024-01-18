Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadet conducts running training [Image 3 of 4]

    Cadet conducts running training

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henrique De Holleben 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Tombstone JROTC cadet conducts exercise to practice new running skills

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8207742
    VIRIN: 240123-A-HF870-4787
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet conducts running training [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Henrique De Holleben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drownproof Training
    Students receive instruction
    Cadet conducts running training
    Practicing new skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tombstone JROTC spends time at Fort Huachuca to learn water confidence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #H2F
    #H2F #RunningTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT