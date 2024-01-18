Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Reviewing prisoner-of-war camp history from World War II Camp McCoy [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Reviewing prisoner-of-war camp history from World War II Camp McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.1944

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This contributed photo shows the exterior of the Japanese POW barracks at then-Camp McCoy, Wis., in 1944. (Contributed historical photo)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army history and heritage
    POW Camp at Camp McCoy

