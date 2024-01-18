The Community Commons Two building takes shape at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The facility, estimated for completion by spring 2025, is located within walking distance of the Airman dorms and lodging facility for maximum convenience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

