Steel beams form the structural frame of the Community Commons Two building at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The Community Commons facilities are projected to withstand hurricane-force winds featuring impact-resistant windows and an upgraded roof design. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8207638
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-NF392-2188
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Commons [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
