Steel beams form the structural frame of the Community Commons Two building at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The Community Commons facilities are projected to withstand hurricane-force winds featuring impact-resistant windows and an upgraded roof design. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 16:47 Photo ID: 8207638 VIRIN: 240111-F-NF392-2188 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.6 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community Commons [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.