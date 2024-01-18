Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Construction workers lay the foundation for the new Community Commons buildings at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The Community Commons will consist of two facilities totaling approximately 61,000 square feet with a projected completion date of spring 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8207637
    VIRIN: 240111-F-NF392-2185
    Resolution: 8062x5375
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, Community Commons [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    325th Fighter Wing

