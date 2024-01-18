Construction workers review documents inside the Community Commons Two building site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The building is projected to include a library, atrium and an arts and crafts center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8207636
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-NF392-2146
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Commons [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT