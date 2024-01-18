Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Community Commons One building takes shape as progress continues at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The building has an estimated completion date of spring 2025 and is projected to include a bowling alley and a U.S. post office among other amenities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    325th Fighter Wing
    Tyndall Rebuild

