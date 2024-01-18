The Community Commons One building takes shape as progress continues at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The building has an estimated completion date of spring 2025 and is projected to include a bowling alley and a U.S. post office among other amenities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

