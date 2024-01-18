Sailors take the Navy-wide chief petty officer advancement exam aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 18, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 15:25
|Photo ID:
|8207510
|VIRIN:
|240118-N-AH435-1037
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
