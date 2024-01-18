39th Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ronnie Smith, 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron outgoing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Surcey, 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron incoming commander, right, listen to the change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 19, 2024. The 39th EWS provides combat relevant electronic warfare capabilities in support of 9 combatant commands and over 70 electronic warfare systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

