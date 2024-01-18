Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Change of Command

    39th Change of Command

    EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ronnie Smith, 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron outgoing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Surcey, 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron incoming commander, right, listen to the change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 19, 2024. The 39th EWS provides combat relevant electronic warfare capabilities in support of 9 combatant commands and over 70 electronic warfare systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

