USS Tripoli SRA

240122-N-EU502-1024 (Jan. 22, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Recruit Pablo LeonRamirez, from Richmond, California, prepares to blow water out of pad-eyes in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

