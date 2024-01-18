Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli SRA [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Tripoli SRA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240122-N-EU502-1024 (Jan. 22, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Recruit Pablo LeonRamirez, from Richmond, California, prepares to blow water out of pad-eyes in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 13:48
    Photo ID: 8207319
    VIRIN: 240122-N-EU502-1024
    Resolution: 2798x4197
    Size: 920.75 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli SRA [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

