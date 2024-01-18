240122-N-EU502-1024 (Jan. 22, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Recruit Pablo LeonRamirez, from Richmond, California, prepares to blow water out of pad-eyes in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 13:48
|Photo ID:
|8207319
|VIRIN:
|240122-N-EU502-1024
|Resolution:
|2798x4197
|Size:
|920.75 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli SRA [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT