Capt. Evan P. Shortsleeve (right), the commander of the 59th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazards Response), holds a pad for Sgt. Robert J. Errington (left). Errington took first place during the international competition at the Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters in Seoul. Courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 13:40 Photo ID: 8207295 VIRIN: 240123-A-A4433-1005 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.59 MB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US Hometown: LITCHFIELD, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.