Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea [Image 4 of 5]

    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Capt. Evan P. Shortsleeve (right), the commander of the 59th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazards Response), holds a pad for Sgt. Robert J. Errington (left). Errington took first place during the international competition at the Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters in Seoul. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 13:40
    Photo ID: 8207294
    VIRIN: 240123-A-A4433-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US
    Hometown: LITCHFIELD, CT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea
    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea
    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea
    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea
    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Taekwondo
    Eighth Army
    Black Belt
    20th CBRNE Command
    59th CBRN Company (Hazardous Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT