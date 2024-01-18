Yi Yong-son (left), a 7th degree Taekwondo black belt, presents a black belt to Sgt. Robert J. Errington (right) from the 59th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazards Response). Errington earned his black belt in six months. Courtesy photo.
US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea
