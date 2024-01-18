Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea [Image 3 of 5]

    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Yi Yong-son (left), a 7th degree Taekwondo black belt, presents a black belt to Sgt. Robert J. Errington (right) from the 59th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazards Response). Errington earned his black belt in six months. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 13:40
    Photo ID: 8207278
    VIRIN: 240123-A-A4433-1003
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 75.06 KB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea
    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea
    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea
    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea
    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Taekwondo
    Eighth Army
    Black Belt
    20th CBRNE Command
    59th CBRN Company (Hazardous Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT