    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea [Image 2 of 5]

    US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    The Fort Drum, New York-based 59th CBRN Company “Mountain Dragons” are deployed to South Korea in support of the 23rd CBRN Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division and Eighth Army. The 59th CBRNE Company “Mountain Dragons” are serving in South Korea on a nine-month rotational deployment. Courtesy photo.

