The Fort Drum, New York-based 59th CBRN Company “Mountain Dragons” are deployed to South Korea in support of the 23rd CBRN Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division and Eighth Army. The 59th CBRNE Company “Mountain Dragons” are serving in South Korea on a nine-month rotational deployment. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 13:40
|Photo ID:
|8207277
|VIRIN:
|240123-A-A4433-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Hometown:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Hometown:
|LITCHFIELD, CT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army sergeant wins Gold Medal in international Taekwondo competition in Korea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT