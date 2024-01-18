C-17 crew advance their flying at the AATTC

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, prepares to land on the Hubbard landing zone, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, April 18, 2023. Since 1983 the AATTC, based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

